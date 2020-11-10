AL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Mel Antonen, MASNSports.com
|BAL
|Cash
|Renteria
|Baldelli
|William Lloyd Ladson,
|MLB.com
|BAL
|Renteria
|Cash
|Melvin
|Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal
|BOS
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Christopher Smith, Springfield Republican
|BOS
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|James Fegan, The Athletic
|CHI
|Melvin
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Bruce Levine, WSCR Radio
|CHI
|Cash
|Renteria
|Melvin
|Mandy Bell, MLB.com
|CLE
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Joe Noga, cleveland.com
|CLE
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Jason Beck, MLB.com
|DET
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic
|DET
|Cash
|Melvin
|Renteria
|Richard Justice, MLB.com
|HOU
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Cash
|Jesus Ortiz, Our Esquina Sports
|HOU
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Mike Osegueda, Yahoo Sports
|KC
|Montoyo
|Cash
|Melvin
|Alec Lewis, The Athletic
|KC
|Renteria
|Cash
|Melvin
|Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News
|LA
|Cash
|Baldelli
|Melvin
|Tomohiko Yasuoka, Jiji Press
|LA
|Cash
|Melvin
|Baldelli
|Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com
|MIN
|Montoyo
|Cash
|Renteria
|John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|MIN
|Cash
|Baldelli
|Melvin
|Anri Uechi, Kyodo News
|NY
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
|NY
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Eno Sarris, The Athletic
|OAK
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
|OAK
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Daniel Kramer, MLB.com
|SEA
|Cash
|Renteria
|Melvin
|Bob Condotta, Seattle Times
|SEA
|Renteria
|Baldelli
|Melvin
|Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
|Juan Toribio, MLB.com
|TB
|Cash
|Renteria
|Montoyo
|Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News
|TEX
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Baldelli
|Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
|TEX
|Renteria
|Melvin
|Baker
|Scott Mitchell, TSN
|TOR
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Baldelli
|Mike Harrington, Buffalo News
|TOR
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Renteria
