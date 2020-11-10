AL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Mel Antonen, MASNSports.com BAL Cash Renteria Baldelli William Lloyd Ladson, MLB.com BAL Renteria Cash Melvin Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal BOS Cash Montoyo Renteria Christopher Smith, Springfield Republican BOS Cash Renteria Montoyo James Fegan, The Athletic CHI Melvin Cash Montoyo Bruce Levine, WSCR Radio CHI Cash Renteria Melvin Mandy Bell, MLB.com CLE Cash Renteria Montoyo Joe Noga, cleveland.com CLE Cash Renteria Montoyo Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cash Montoyo Renteria Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic DET Cash Melvin Renteria Richard Justice, MLB.com HOU Renteria Montoyo Cash Jesus Ortiz, Our Esquina Sports HOU Cash Renteria Montoyo Mike Osegueda, Yahoo Sports KC Montoyo Cash Melvin Alec Lewis, The Athletic KC Renteria Cash Melvin Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News LA Cash Baldelli Melvin Tomohiko Yasuoka, Jiji Press LA Cash Melvin Baldelli Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com MIN Montoyo Cash Renteria John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press MIN Cash Baldelli Melvin Anri Uechi, Kyodo News NY Cash Renteria Montoyo Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Cash Montoyo Renteria Eno Sarris, The Athletic OAK Cash Montoyo Renteria Josh Dubow, The Associated Press OAK Cash Montoyo Renteria Daniel Kramer, MLB.com SEA Cash Renteria Melvin Bob Condotta, Seattle Times SEA Renteria Baldelli Melvin Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times TB Cash Montoyo Renteria Juan Toribio, MLB.com TB Cash Renteria Montoyo Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News TEX Cash Montoyo Baldelli Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star-Telegram TEX Renteria Melvin Baker Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Cash Montoyo Baldelli Mike Harrington, Buffalo News TOR Cash Montoyo Renteria

