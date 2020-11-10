Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 7:22 pm
< a min read
      
Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Mel Antonen, MASNSports.com BAL Cash Renteria Baldelli
William Lloyd Ladson, MLB.com BAL Renteria Cash Melvin
Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal BOS Cash Montoyo Renteria
Christopher Smith, Springfield Republican BOS Cash Renteria Montoyo
James Fegan, The Athletic CHI Melvin Cash Montoyo
Bruce Levine, WSCR Radio CHI Cash Renteria Melvin
Mandy Bell, MLB.com CLE Cash Renteria Montoyo
Joe Noga, cleveland.com CLE Cash Renteria Montoyo
Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Cash Montoyo Renteria
Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic DET Cash Melvin Renteria
Richard Justice, MLB.com HOU Renteria Montoyo Cash
Jesus Ortiz, Our Esquina Sports HOU Cash Renteria Montoyo
Mike Osegueda, Yahoo Sports KC Montoyo Cash Melvin
Alec Lewis, The Athletic KC Renteria Cash Melvin
Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News LA Cash Baldelli Melvin
Tomohiko Yasuoka, Jiji Press LA Cash Melvin Baldelli
Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com MIN Montoyo Cash Renteria
John Shipley, St. Paul Pioneer Press MIN Cash Baldelli Melvin
Anri Uechi, Kyodo News NY Cash Renteria Montoyo
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Cash Montoyo Renteria
Eno Sarris, The Athletic OAK Cash Montoyo Renteria
Josh Dubow, The Associated Press OAK Cash Montoyo Renteria
Daniel Kramer, MLB.com SEA Cash Renteria Melvin
Bob Condotta, Seattle Times SEA Renteria Baldelli Melvin
Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times TB Cash Montoyo Renteria
Juan Toribio, MLB.com TB Cash Renteria Montoyo
Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News TEX Cash Montoyo Baldelli
Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star-Telegram TEX Renteria Melvin Baker
Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Cash Montoyo Baldelli
Mike Harrington, Buffalo News TOR Cash Montoyo Renteria

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday