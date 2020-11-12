On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

AL MVP Stats

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 6:25 pm
1 min read
      
Hitters
AB R H HR RBI Avg.
2020 Abreu, 1b, Chi 240 43 76 19 60 .317
2019 Trout, of, LA 470 110 137 45 104 .291
2018 Betts, of, Bos 520 129 180 32 80 .346
2017 Altuve, 2b, Hou 590 112 204 24 81 .346
2016 Trout, of, LA 549 123 173 29 100 .315
2015 Donaldson, 3b, Tor 620 122 184 41 123 .297
2014 Trout, of, LA 602 115 173 36 111 .287
2013 Cabrera, 3b, Det 555 103 193 44 137 .348
2012 Cabrera, 3b, Det 622 109 205 44 139 .330
2010 Hamilton, of, Tex 518 95 186 32 100 .359
2009 Mauer, c, Min 523 94 191 28 96 .365
2008 Pedroia, 2b, Bos 653 118 213 17 83 .326
2007 Rodriguez, 3b, NY 583 143 183 54 156 .314
2006 Mourneau, 1b, Min 592 97 190 34 130 .321
2005 Rodriguez, 3b, NY 605 124 194 48 130 .321
2004 Guerrero, of, Ana 612 124 206 39 126 .337
2003 Rodriguez, ss, Tex 607 124 181 47 118 .298
2002 Tejada, ss, Oak 662 108 204 34 131 .308
2001 Suzuki, of, Sea 692 127 242 8 69 .350
2000 Ja. Giambi, 1b, Oak 510 108 170 43 137 .333
1999 Rodriguez, c, Tex 600 116 199 35 113 .332
1998 Gonzalez, of, Tex 606 110 193 45 157 .318
1997 Griffey,Jr., of, Sea 608 125 185 56 147 .304
1996 J.Gonzalez, of, Tex 541 89 170 47 144 .314
1995 Vaughn, 1b, Bos 550 98 165 39 126 .300
1994 Thomas, 1b, Chi 399 106 141 38 101 .353
1993 Thomas, 1b, Chi 549 106 174 41 128 .319
1991 C.Ripken, ss, Bal 650 99 210 34 114 .323
1990 R.Henderson, of, Oak 489 119 159 28 61 .325
1989 Yount, of, Mil 614 101 195 21 103 .318
1988 Canseco, of, Oak 610 120 187 42 124 .307
1987 G.Bell, of, Tor 610 111 188 47 134 .308
1985 Mattingly, 1b, NY 652 107 211 35 145 .324
1983 C.Ripken, ss, Bal 663 121 211 27 102 .318
1982 Yount, ss, Mil 635 129 210 29 114 .331
1980 Brett, 3b, KC 449 87 175 24 118 .390
1979 Baylor, of-dh, Cal 628 120 186 36 139 .296
1978 Rice, of-dh, Bos 677 121 213 46 139 .315
1977 Carew, 1b, Min 616 128 239 14 100 .388
1976 Munson, c, NY 616 79 186 17 105 .302
1975 Lynn, of, Bos 528 103 175 21 105 .331
1974 Burroughs, of, Tex 554 84 167 25 118 .301
1973 Jackson, of, Oak 539 99 158 32 117 .293
1972 Allen, 1b, Chi 506 90 156 37 113 .308
1970 Powell, 1b, Bal 526 82 156 35 114 .297
1969 Killebrew, 3b-1b, Min 555 106 153 49 140 .276
1967 Yastrzemski, of, Bos 579 112 189 44 121 .326
1966 F.Robinson, of, Bal 576 122 182 49 122 .316
1965 Versalles, ss, Min 666 126 182 19 77 .273
1964 B.Robinson, 3b, Bal 612 82 194 28 118 .317
1963 E.Howard, c, NY 487 75 140 28 85 .287
1962 Mantle, of, NY 377 96 121 30 89 .321
1961 Maris, of, NY 590 132 159 61 142 .269
1960 Maris, of, NY 499 98 141 39 112 .283
1959 Fox, 2b, Chi 624 84 191 2 70 .306
1958 Jensen, of, Bos 548 83 157 35 122 .286
1957 Mantle, of, NY 474 121 173 34 94 .365
1956 Mantle, of, NY 533 132 188 52 130 .353
1955 Berra, c, NY 541 84 147 27 108 .272
1954 Berra, c, NY 584 88 179 22 125 .307
1953 Rosen, 3b, Cle 599 115 201 43 145 .336
1951 Berra, c, NY 547 92 161 27 88 .294
1950 Rizzuto, ss, NY 617 125 200 7 64 .324
1949 T.Williams, of, Bos 566 150 194 43 159 .343
1948 Boudreau, ss, Cle 560 116 199 18 106 .355
1947 DiMaggio, of, NY 534 97 168 20 97 .315
1946 T.Williams, of, Bos 514 142 176 38 123 .342
1942 Gordon, 2b, NY 538 88 173 18 103 .322
1941 DiMaggio, of, NY 541 122 193 30 125 .357
1940 Greenberg, of, Det 573 129 195 41 150 .340
1939 DiMaggio, of, NY 462 108 176 30 126 .381
1938 Foxx, 1b, Bos 565 139 197 50 175 .349
1937 Gehringer, 2b, Det 564 133 209 14 96 .371
1936 Gehrig, 1b, NY 579 167 205 49 152 .354
1935 Greenberg, 1b, Det 619 121 203 36 170 .328
1934 Cochrane, c, Det 437 74 140 2 76 .320
1933 Foxx, 1b, Phi 573 125 204 48 163 .356
1932 Foxx, 1b, Phi 585 151 213 58 169 .364
Pitchers
IP W-L BB SO SV ERA
2011 Verlander, Det 251 24-5 57 250 0 2.40
1992 Eckersley, Oak 80 7-1 11 93 51 1.91
1986 Clemens, Bos 254 24-4 67 238 0 2.48
1984 Hernandez, Det 140.1 9-3 36 112 32 1.92
1981 Fingers, Mil 78 6-3 13 61 28 1.04
1971 Blue, Oak 312 24-8 88 301 0 1.82
1968 McLain, Det 336 31-6 63 280 0 1.96
1952 Shantz, Phi 279.2 24-7 63 152 0 2.48
1945 Newhouser, Det 313.1 25-9 110 212 2 1.81
1944 Newhouser, Det 312.1 29-9 102 187 2 2.22
1943 Chandler, NY 253 20-4 54 134 0 1.64
1931 Grove, Phi 288.2 31-4 62 175 5 2.06

