Alabama running back Trey Sanders injured in car accident

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 5:37 pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders sustained non life-threatening injuries in a car accident Friday morning.

Saban said in a statement Friday afternoon that the redshirt freshman was in stable condition. The statement said Alabama is in contact with his family and doctors “as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders was the nation’s top running back prospect in 2019. He missed last season with a foot injury, but is coming off his best game for the second-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State. Alabama is off this week before visiting LSU.

Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game. He has played in four games, gaining 134 yards on 30 carries.

