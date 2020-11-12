American League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Jose Abreu, White Sox 21 8 1 374 Jose Ramirez, Indians 8 17 3 303 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1 5 15 230 Shane Bieber, Indians – – 4 173 Mike Trout, Angels – – 4 172 Nelson Cruz, Twins – – 1 128 Tim Anderson, White Sox – – 1 125 Brandon Lowe, Rays – – – 104 Luke Voit, Yankees – – – 85 Anthony Rendon, Angels – – 1 42 Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays – – – 8 Alex Verdugo, Red Sox – – – 6 Liam Hendriks, Athletics – – – 4 Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays – – – 4 George Springer, Astros – – – 4 Byron Buxton, Twins – – – 2 Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox – – – 1 David Fletcher, Angels – – – 1 Dallas Keuchel, White Sox – – – 1 Kyle Lewis, Mariners – – – 1 Salvador Perez, Royals – – – 1 Eddie Rosario, Twins – – – 1

