American League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Jose Abreu, White Sox
|21
|8
|1
|374
|Jose Ramirez, Indians
|8
|17
|3
|303
|DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
|1
|5
|15
|230
|Shane Bieber, Indians
|–
|–
|4
|173
|Mike Trout, Angels
|–
|–
|4
|172
|Nelson Cruz, Twins
|–
|–
|1
|128
|Tim Anderson, White Sox
|–
|–
|1
|125
|Brandon Lowe, Rays
|–
|–
|–
|104
|Luke Voit, Yankees
|–
|–
|–
|85
|Anthony Rendon, Angels
|–
|–
|1
|42
|Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
|–
|–
|–
|8
|Alex Verdugo, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|6
|Liam Hendriks, Athletics
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays
|–
|–
|–
|4
|George Springer, Astros
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Byron Buxton, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
|–
|–
|–
|1
|David Fletcher, Angels
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Dallas Keuchel, White Sox
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Kyle Lewis, Mariners
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Salvador Perez, Royals
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Eddie Rosario, Twins
|–
|–
|–
|1
