American League MVP Votes

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 6:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Jose Abreu, White Sox 21 8 1 374
Jose Ramirez, Indians 8 17 3 303
DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1 5 15 230
Shane Bieber, Indians 4 173
Mike Trout, Angels 4 172
Nelson Cruz, Twins 1 128
Tim Anderson, White Sox 1 125
Brandon Lowe, Rays 104
Luke Voit, Yankees 85
Anthony Rendon, Angels 1 42
Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays 8
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox 6
Liam Hendriks, Athletics 4
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays 4
George Springer, Astros 4
Byron Buxton, Twins 2
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox 1
David Fletcher, Angels 1
Dallas Keuchel, White Sox 1
Kyle Lewis, Mariners 1
Salvador Perez, Royals 1
Eddie Rosario, Twins 1

