Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 10:52 am
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday.

The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women’s artistic gymnastics.

Ruedi Hediger, the federation’s director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.

“I regret that under my supervision there were mistakes and that the gymnasts have suffered from them,” Hediger said in a statement from the federation. “I’m sincerely sorry.”

Amid similar allegations at elite level, including in the United States and Britain, the International Gymnastics Federation held an online conference on safe sport last month to help counter what it called “the old, authoritative coaching methods of the past.”

