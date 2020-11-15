Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 1:29 pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1545 1
2. Notre Dame (3) 8-0 1468 2
3. Ohio State (2) 3-0 1430 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1349 4
5. Florida 5-1 1232 5
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1230 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168 7
8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100 8
9. Miami 7-1 987 9
10. Indiana 4-0 983 10
11. Georgia 4-2 879 11
12. Wisconsin 2-0 853 14
13. Oregon 2-0 879 12
14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790 13
15. Marshall 7-0 572 15
16. Iowa State 5-2 543 16
17. Oklahoma 5-2 492 18
18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485 17
19. Southern California 2-0 384 20
20. Northwestern 4-0 362 23
21. Auburn 4-2 317 21
22. Liberty 8-0 305 22
23. Texas 5-2 219 24
24. North Carolina 6-2 153 26
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 137 27

Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist (7-2); No. 25 Army (6-2).

Others receiving votes: Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; Southern Methodist (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.

