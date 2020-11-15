Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (57)
|6-0
|1545
|1
|2. Notre Dame (3)
|8-0
|1468
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|3-0
|1430
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1349
|4
|5. Florida
|5-1
|1232
|5
|6. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1230
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1168
|7
|8. Brigham Young
|8-0
|1100
|8
|9. Miami
|7-1
|987
|9
|10. Indiana
|4-0
|983
|10
|11. Georgia
|4-2
|879
|11
|12. Wisconsin
|2-0
|853
|14
|13. Oregon
|2-0
|879
|12
|14. Oklahoma State
|5-1
|790
|13
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|572
|15
|16. Iowa State
|5-2
|543
|16
|17. Oklahoma
|5-2
|492
|18
|18. Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|485
|17
|19. Southern California
|2-0
|384
|20
|20. Northwestern
|4-0
|362
|23
|21. Auburn
|4-2
|317
|21
|22. Liberty
|8-0
|305
|22
|23. Texas
|5-2
|219
|24
|24. North Carolina
|6-2
|153
|26
|25. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|137
|27
Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist (7-2); No. 25 Army (6-2).
Others receiving votes: Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; Southern Methodist (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.
