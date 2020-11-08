Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (55)
|6-0
|1542
|2
|2. Notre Dame (4)
|7-0
|1461
|4
|3. Ohio State (3)
|3-0
|1443
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1340
|1
|5. Florida
|4-1
|1230
|8
|6. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1229
|7
|7. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1172
|6
|8. Brigham Young
|8-0
|1112
|9
|9. Miami
|6-1
|995
|10
|10. Indiana
|3-0
|901
|13
|11. Georgia
|4-2
|840
|5
|12. Oregon
|1-0
|828
|14
|13. Oklahoma State
|5-1
|823
|12
|14. Wisconsin
|1-0
|778
|11
|15. Marshall
|6-0
|534
|15
|16. Iowa State
|5-2
|530
|17
|17. Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|495
|16
|18. Oklahoma
|5-2
|476
|19
|19. Southern Methodist
|7-1
|448
|18
|20. Southern California
|1-0
|334
|20
|21. Auburn
|4-2
|305
|21
|22. Liberty
|7-0
|234
|NR
|23. Northwestern
|3-0
|218
|NR
|24. Texas
|5-2
|187
|NR
|25. Army
|6-1
|181
|22
Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).
Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.
