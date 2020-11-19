On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Angel City FC to share Los Angeles venue with MLS team

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 1:19 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel City FC, the new Los Angeles entry in the National Women’s Soccer League, will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium starting in spring 2022.

The club will share the stadium south of downtown Los Angeles with Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer.

Angel City also announced Thursday that Heineken USA will be a major sponsor. The team and brewer will allocate 10% of sponsorship funds in direct support of the LGBTQ community in the Los Angeles area.

Angel City is owned by a mix of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, and retired soccer stars, including Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

