AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)
|10
|0
|0
|382
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
|9
|1
|0
|374
|2
|3. New Orleans Saints
|8
|2
|0
|360
|3
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|7
|3
|0
|334
|8
|5. Buffalo Bills
|7
|3
|0
|316
|6
|6. Seattle Seahawks
|7
|3
|0
|313
|13
|6. Green Bay Packers
|7
|3
|0
|313
|4
|6. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|3
|0
|313
|11
|9. Tennessee Titans
|7
|3
|0
|285
|14
|10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|4
|0
|283
|5
|11. Baltimore Ravens
|6
|4
|0
|255
|7
|11. Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|4
|0
|255
|10
|13. Arizona Cardinals
|6
|4
|0
|248
|9
|14. Cleveland Browns
|7
|3
|0
|245
|15
|15. Miami Dolphins
|6
|4
|0
|223
|12
|16. Chicago Bears
|5
|5
|0
|180
|18
|17. Minnesota Vikings
|4
|6
|0
|176
|16
|18. New England Patriots
|4
|6
|0
|167
|17
|19. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|6
|0
|163
|19
|20. Carolina Panthers
|4
|7
|0
|159
|22
|21. Denver Broncos
|4
|6
|0
|154
|25
|22. Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|120
|26
|23. Houston Texans
|3
|7
|0
|110
|28
|24. New York Giants
|3
|7
|0
|103
|24
|25. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|6
|1
|98
|21
|25. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|7
|0
|98
|30
|27. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|7
|0
|95
|20
|28. Washington Football Team
|3
|7
|0
|78
|29
|29. Detroit Lions
|4
|6
|0
|63
|23
|30. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|7
|1
|36
|27
|31. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|9
|0
|25
|31
|32. New York Jets
|0
|10
|0
|12
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
