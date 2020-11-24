On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 2:02 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 10 0 0 382 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 9 1 0 374 2
3. New Orleans Saints 8 2 0 360 3
4. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 334 8
5. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 316 6
6. Seattle Seahawks 7 3 0 313 13
6. Green Bay Packers 7 3 0 313 4
6. Indianapolis Colts 7 3 0 313 11
9. Tennessee Titans 7 3 0 285 14
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 4 0 283 5
11. Baltimore Ravens 6 4 0 255 7
11. Las Vegas Raiders 6 4 0 255 10
13. Arizona Cardinals 6 4 0 248 9
14. Cleveland Browns 7 3 0 245 15
15. Miami Dolphins 6 4 0 223 12
16. Chicago Bears 5 5 0 180 18
17. Minnesota Vikings 4 6 0 176 16
18. New England Patriots 4 6 0 167 17
19. San Francisco 49ers 4 6 0 163 19
20. Carolina Panthers 4 7 0 159 22
21. Denver Broncos 4 6 0 154 25
22. Los Angeles Chargers 3 7 0 120 26
23. Houston Texans 3 7 0 110 28
24. New York Giants 3 7 0 103 24
25. Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 1 98 21
25. Dallas Cowboys 3 7 0 98 30
27. Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 95 20
28. Washington Football Team 3 7 0 78 29
29. Detroit Lions 4 6 0 63 23
30. Cincinnati Bengals 2 7 1 36 27
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 9 0 25 31
32. New York Jets 0 10 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

        Read more Sports News news.

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm