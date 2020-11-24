AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) 10 0 0 382 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 9 1 0 374 2 3. New Orleans Saints 8 2 0 360 3 4. Los Angeles Rams 7 3 0 334 8 5. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 316 6 6. Seattle Seahawks 7 3 0 313 13 6. Green Bay Packers 7 3 0 313 4 6. Indianapolis Colts 7 3 0 313 11 9. Tennessee Titans 7 3 0 285 14 10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 4 0 283 5 11. Baltimore Ravens 6 4 0 255 7 11. Las Vegas Raiders 6 4 0 255 10 13. Arizona Cardinals 6 4 0 248 9 14. Cleveland Browns 7 3 0 245 15 15. Miami Dolphins 6 4 0 223 12 16. Chicago Bears 5 5 0 180 18 17. Minnesota Vikings 4 6 0 176 16 18. New England Patriots 4 6 0 167 17 19. San Francisco 49ers 4 6 0 163 19 20. Carolina Panthers 4 7 0 159 22 21. Denver Broncos 4 6 0 154 25 22. Los Angeles Chargers 3 7 0 120 26 23. Houston Texans 3 7 0 110 28 24. New York Giants 3 7 0 103 24 25. Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 1 98 21 25. Dallas Cowboys 3 7 0 98 30 27. Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 95 20 28. Washington Football Team 3 7 0 78 29 29. Detroit Lions 4 6 0 63 23 30. Cincinnati Bengals 2 7 1 36 27 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 9 0 25 31 32. New York Jets 0 10 0 12 32

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

