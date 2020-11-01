AP source: Jets trade LB Avery Williamson to Steelers

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have agreed to trade veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets are also sending a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

The New York Daily News first reported the trade Sunday night.

The deal moves Williamson from the winless Jets, who are 0-8 after a 35-9 loss at Kansas City, to the 7-0 Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team.

Williamson should immediately help the Steelers, who were in need of an experienced inside linebacker after Devin Bush was lost for the season on Oct. 18 with a torn ACL.

Williamson had been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason because of his hefty salary. He was set to make $6 million in base salary this season, but agreed to restructure his deal for this season. Williamson was making $3.5 million with $1 million in guaranteed money, and was scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

It’s the latest cost-cutting, draft-pick-gathering move by the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas — with the struggling franchise setting its sights on the future ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday.

New York released running back Le’Veon Bell on Oct. 13 after it couldn’t find a trade partner. Bell signed a few days later with Kansas City and ran for 7 yards on six carries against his former team Sunday. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.

The Jets traded nose tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay five days later. New York also sent a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022.

Linebacker Jordan Willis was dealt to San Francisco last week along with a 2021 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round selection in 2022.

