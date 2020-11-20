On Air: Business of Government Hour
AP source: NBA, Raptors denied permission to play in Canada

By ROB GILLIES
November 20, 2020 1:17 pm
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.

An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity and not authorized to talk publicly about the matter, said there’s a chance that at some point next year the decision could be reviewed.

