AP Source: Pistons acquiring Ariza, 16th pick from Rockets

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 8:09 pm
The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Detroit already had the seventh pick in this year’s draft.

The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.

New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.

The Knicks’ first pick is the No. 8 selection.

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

