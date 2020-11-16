On Air: Amtower Off-Center
AP source: Pistons trading Brown to Nets for Musa and pick

By NOAH TRISTER
November 16, 2020 11:25 am
The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. Trades could not become official until after the league’s transaction moratorium ended at noon Eastern on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 Brown, drafted in the second round in 2018, averaged 8.9 points per game this past season for Detroit. The 6-foot-9 Musa was a first-round pick in 2018. He averaged 4.8 points in 40 games last season.

This is Detroit’s first offseason under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was hired this year.

ESPN first reported the deal.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

