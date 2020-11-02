On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

AP source: Titans trade with Chargers for CB Desmond King

By TERESA M. WALKER
November 2, 2020 1:44 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded for cornerback Desmond King for a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a person familiar with the trade.

The Titans made the move Monday, a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. It was their second straight loss after winning their first five games.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Chargers nor the Titans have announced the trade.

A Jim Thorpe award winner at Iowa, King was an All Pro two years ago as a punt returner but has had issues with inconsistent coverage and on punt returns. He was suspended for the Jacksonville game last year for violation of team rules, and King complained on Twitter after a loss to Kansas City about playing time.

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday that King was held out of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss to Denver due to a “team issue.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water