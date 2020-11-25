Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

APPALACHIAN ST. (0-0)
K.Lewis 4-10 3-3 11, Almonacy 1-2 0-0 3, Delph 4-5 0-0 10, Forrest 3-6 0-1 7, Gregory 4-6 4-4 12, Huntley 4-7 0-0 8, Duhart 5-7 1-2 12, J.Lewis 2-3 2-2 6, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Eads 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Glushkov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 10-12 79.
SC STATE (0-0)
Davis 4-6 0-2 8, James 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Fulks 2-5 3-4 8, Moorer 0-4 0-0 0, Rideau 6-15 3-3 16, Lawrence 4-8 0-0 10, Croskey 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 3-5 0-0 7, Guitian 2-6 0-0 4, Madol 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 26-60 6-9 65.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 47-20. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 7-24 (Delph 2-3, Eads 2-4, Almonacy 1-2, Duhart 1-3, Forrest 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Huntley 0-3, K.Lewis 0-5), SC State 7-19 (Lawrence 2-3, Wright 1-1, Fulks 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Rideau 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Guitian 0-2, Moorer 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 37 (K.Lewis, Gregory, Duhart, Wilson 5), SC State 22 (Lawrence 7). Assists_Appalachian St. 7 (Almonacy 3), SC State 12 (Davis, Edwards, Fulks, Croskey 2). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, SC State 13.
