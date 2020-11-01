Trending:
Astros exercise Raley’s option, calls for $2M in majors

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 6:22 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros exercised an option on left-hander Brooks Raley on Sunday, a deal calling for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors.

The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati on Aug. 10. He was 0-1 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 17 relief appearances for the Astros and 21 games overall. He pitched scoreless relief in five of six playoff appearances.

He entered with a tie score in Game 3 of the Division Series against Oakland and allowed a pair of sacrifice flies in a 9-7 loss.

Raley pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2012-13, spent a season in Minnesota’s minor league system, then pitched for Lotte in South Korea for five seasons before signing with the Reds.

