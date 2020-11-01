Trending:
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:22 pm
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Atlanta 2 0 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Jahn, 3 (Damm), 8th minute; 2, Atlanta, Moreno, 1 (penalty kick), 26th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Beckham Sunderland; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Jahn, Atlanta, 22nd; Amaya, Cincinnati, 45th+3; Gutman, Cincinnati, 90th+4.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Matthew Nelson, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Saad Abdul-Salaam (Nick Hagglund, 82nd), Andrew Gutman, Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Rashawn Dally, 82nd); Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez (Siem de Jong, 64th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza; Mo Adams (Jeff Larentowicz, 32nd), Jurgen Damm (Ezequiel Barco, 63rd), Marcelino Moreno (Eric Remedi, 89th), Matheus Rossetto (Emerson Hyndman, 46th); Jon Gallagher, Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 64th), Brooks Lennon.

