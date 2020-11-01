Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Atlanta United beats FC Cincinnati 2-0

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a right-footed off a pass from Jürgen Damm. Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water