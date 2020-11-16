On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Atlético and Sevilla to face 4th-division opponents in Copa

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 8:23 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid and Sevilla will face fourth-division opponents in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

Atlético will visit Cardassar and Sevilla will play at Ciudad de Lucena.

The four clubs who played in the Spanish Super Cup last season — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad — will not play in the initial rounds.

This year’s Copa del Rey will start before last season’s champion is crowned. The final between Basque Country rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs and the Spanish soccer federation agreed to play the match when fans are allowed back into stadiums. It has not been scheduled yet.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Valencia, the champion in the previous season, will visit fourth-division club Terrassa.

All first-round matchups will be played in one-game series in December, and with the lower division team hosting the match as long as its stadium meets the minimum requirements established by the Spanish soccer federation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen