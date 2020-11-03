On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlético Madrid signs Kondogbia to boost its midfield

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 7:06 am
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid signed French-born midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on Tuesday.

Kondogbia’s transfer from Valencia was completed after he passed a medical in Spain. Atlético said he signed a contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old Kondogbia joined Valencia in 2017 after two seasons with Inter Milan. He helped Valencia win the Copa del Rey in 2019.

Atlético called him a “box-to-box footballer” with a “strong presence in midfield.”

He will help make up for the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

Atlético is fourth in the Spanish league with two games in hand.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

