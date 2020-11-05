On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 6:16 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €3,343,725

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Milos Raonic (10), Canada, vs. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (6), Netherlands, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Robert Farah, Colombia, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

