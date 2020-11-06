On Air: Agency in Focus
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 9:18 am
Friday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €3,343,725

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, 6-3, 6-1.

Milos Raonic (10), Canada, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (7), Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (8), France, vs. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Rohan Bopanna, India, 6-0, 7-6 (6).

