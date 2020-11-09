On Air: For Your Benefit
ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €325,615

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Garanti Koza Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (7), Georgia, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, vs. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Adrian Mannarino (5), France, vs. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

