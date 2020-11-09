ATP World Tour Sofia Open Results

Monday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: €325,615
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Garanti Koza Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (7), Georgia, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6).
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, vs. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).
Adrian Mannarino (5), France, vs. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
Comments