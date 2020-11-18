ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 7:55 pm
Wednesday

At The O2 Arena

London

Purse: $5,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

group 1

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

group 1

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 10-8.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 12-10.

