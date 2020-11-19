On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 12:23 pm
Thursday

At The O2 Arena

London

Purse: $5,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

group 1

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

group 1

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-8.

