Auburn 96, Saint Joseph’s 91, OT

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-0)
Funk 11-16 2-2 28, Bishop 4-8 2-2 14, Daly 6-20 5-10 18, Foster 4-11 2-2 11, Hall 0-1 1-4 1, Forrest 5-9 3-3 15, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, R.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Longpre 1-1 0-0 2, Tracey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 15-23 91.
AUBURN (1-0)
Thor 2-6 2-4 7, Williams 8-13 1-3 18, Cambridge 4-12 4-8 13, Flanigan 3-8 6-7 12, Jones 3-8 3-5 11, Powell 4-10 6-6 17, Akingbola 2-3 2-5 7, Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, C.Moore 2-2 3-3 7, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 29-43 96.
Halftime_Auburn 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 12-40 (Bishop 4-7, Funk 4-9, Forrest 2-4, Foster 1-5, Daly 1-9, Hall 0-1, R.Moore 0-1, Brown 0-4), Auburn 9-32 (Powell 3-5, Jones 2-4, Akingbola 1-1, Williams 1-3, Thor 1-4, Cambridge 1-9, Flanigan 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Hall, Forrest, Brown, R.Moore, Thor. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 32 (Funk, Daly 7), Auburn 51 (Williams, Cambridge 10). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 20 (Daly 7), Auburn 16 (Williams, Cardwell 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 32, Auburn 25.
