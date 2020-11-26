Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Auburn 96, Saint Joseph’s 91, OT

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-0)

Funk 11-16 2-2 28, Bishop 4-8 2-2 14, Daly 6-20 5-10 18, Foster 4-11 2-2 11, Hall 0-1 1-4 1, Forrest 5-9 3-3 15, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, R.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Longpre 1-1 0-0 2, Tracey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 15-23 91.

AUBURN (1-0)

Thor 2-6 2-4 7, Williams 8-13 1-3 18, Cambridge 4-12 4-8 13, Flanigan 3-8 6-7 12, Jones 3-8 3-5 11, Powell 4-10 6-6 17, Akingbola 2-3 2-5 7, Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, C.Moore 2-2 3-3 7, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 29-43 96.

Halftime_Auburn 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 12-40 (Bishop 4-7, Funk 4-9, Forrest 2-4, Foster 1-5, Daly 1-9, Hall 0-1, R.Moore 0-1, Brown 0-4), Auburn 9-32 (Powell 3-5, Jones 2-4, Akingbola 1-1, Williams 1-3, Thor 1-4, Cambridge 1-9, Flanigan 0-2, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Hall, Forrest, Brown, R.Moore, Thor. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 32 (Funk, Daly 7), Auburn 51 (Williams, Cambridge 10). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 20 (Daly 7), Auburn 16 (Williams, Cardwell 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 32, Auburn 25.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need