Auburn and Gonzaga get season underway in Fort Myers

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
Auburn (0-0) vs. Gonzaga (0-0)

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Gonzaga are tipping the 2020-21 season off. Auburn went 25-6 last year and finished second in the SEC, while Gonzaga ended up 31-2 and finished first in the WCC.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Auburn went 13-0 against teams outside its conference, while Gonzaga went 14-1 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

