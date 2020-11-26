Auburn and St. Joe’s get season underway in Fort Myers

Auburn (0-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (0-0)

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Saint Joseph’s are tipping the 2020-21 season off. Auburn went 25-6 last year and finished second in the SEC, while Saint Joseph’s ended up 6-26 and finished 14th in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn went 13-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Tigers gave up a mere 66.4 points per game while scoring 82 per outing. Saint Joseph’s went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 72.8 points and giving up 81.6 per game in the process.

