Austin Peay 67, ETSU 66

AUSTIN PEAY (2-0)
Peake 3-10 3-4 9, Adams 2-11 2-2 7, Paez 0-6 2-2 2, Woodard 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 11-17 3-3 25, Gee 3-6 3-4 11, Peavy 1-3 0-3 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, McCain 1-1 0-1 2, Walker 1-1 1-1 3, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Mongozi 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 24-62 16-22 67.
ETSU (0-2)
Adheke 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 2-6 2-4 6, L.Brewer 6-10 3-3 16, Sloan 3-7 2-4 9, S.Smith 3-8 2-4 9, Monsanto 3-10 0-0 8, T.Brewer 5-12 0-1 14, Niblack 1-1 0-1 2, Amaefule 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-57 9-18 66.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 3-14 (Gee 2-4, Adams 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Peake 0-1, Woodard 0-1, Paez 0-3), ETSU 9-29 (T.Brewer 4-9, Monsanto 2-7, Sloan 1-3, L.Brewer 1-4, S.Smith 1-4, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out_Adheke. Rebounds_Austin Peay 43 (Taylor 16), ETSU 34 (Patterson 8). Assists_Austin Peay 9 (Peavy 4), ETSU 10 (Sloan 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 19, ETSU 20. A_50 (7,186).
