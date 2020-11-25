Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

AUSTIN PEAY (0-0)
Peake 2-5 2-2 7, Adams 6-13 4-4 18, Paez 1-2 0-2 2, Woodard 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 9-17 2-4 21, Gee 3-6 7-10 14, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 0-2 1-2 1, McCain 1-1 0-0 2, Mongozi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-24 72.
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (0-0)
Pile 3-8 0-0 6, Tut 2-4 1-2 5, Akinwole 1-5 1-3 3, Smith 5-7 0-0 10, Thornhill 1-7 0-0 2, Ruffin 7-13 4-5 20, Roe 1-5 3-5 5, Evans 2-4 2-4 6, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Booth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-19 66.
Halftime_Austin Peay 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-18 (Adams 2-3, Gee 1-2, Peake 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Woodard 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Walker 0-2), Nebraska-Omaha 3-12 (Ruffin 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Akinwole 0-1, Booth 0-1, Roe 0-2, Thornhill 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Austin Peay 36 (Taylor 12), Nebraska-Omaha 36 (Pile 14). Assists_Austin Peay 14 (Paez 9), Nebraska-Omaha 5 (Akinwole 3). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 20, Nebraska-Omaha 23. A_50 (7,186).
