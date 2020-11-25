On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 5:29 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN PEAY (0-0)

Peake 2-5 2-2 7, Adams 6-13 4-4 18, Paez 1-2 0-2 2, Woodard 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 9-17 2-4 21, Gee 3-6 7-10 14, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 0-2 1-2 1, McCain 1-1 0-0 2, Mongozi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-24 72.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (0-0)

Pile 3-8 0-0 6, Tut 2-4 1-2 5, Akinwole 1-5 1-3 3, Smith 5-7 0-0 10, Thornhill 1-7 0-0 2, Ruffin 7-13 4-5 20, Roe 1-5 3-5 5, Evans 2-4 2-4 6, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Booth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-19 66.

Halftime_Austin Peay 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-18 (Adams 2-3, Gee 1-2, Peake 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Woodard 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Walker 0-2), Nebraska-Omaha 3-12 (Ruffin 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Akinwole 0-1, Booth 0-1, Roe 0-2, Thornhill 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Austin Peay 36 (Taylor 12), Nebraska-Omaha 36 (Pile 14). Assists_Austin Peay 14 (Paez 9), Nebraska-Omaha 5 (Akinwole 3). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 20, Nebraska-Omaha 23. A_50 (7,186).

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm