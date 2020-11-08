Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

|Baltimore
|7
|0
|7
|10
|—
|24
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 5:33.
Bal_C.Clark 65 fumble return (Tucker kick), 1:11.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :45.
Third Quarter
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 5:43.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Jackson 9 run (Tucker kick), 11:08.
Bal_FG Tucker 48, 2:08.
A_12,200.
___
|
|Bal
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|266
|339
|Rushes-yards
|38-110
|21-112
|Passing
|156
|227
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|4-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-103
|Interceptions Ret.
|1–4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-23-0
|25-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|6-44.7
|4-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:26
|26:34
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-58, Dobbins 12-30, Edwards 11-23, Skura 1-0, Duvernay 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Wilkins 11-39, Harris 2-28, Taylor 6-27, Hines 2-18.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 19-23-0-170. Indianapolis, Rivers 25-43-1-227, Brissett 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Boyle 4-46, Snead 4-37, M.Brown 3-38, Andrews 3-22, Edwards 2-11, Dobbins 2-5, Boykin 1-11. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-55, Pittman 4-56, Harris 4-27, Alie-Cox 3-43, Hines 2-20, Johnson 2-14, Taylor 2-7, Wilkins 2-(minus 1), Burton 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
