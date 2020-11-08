On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:12 pm
Baltimore 7 0 7 10 24
Indianapolis 7 3 0 0 10

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Blankenship kick), 5:33.

Bal_C.Clark 65 fumble return (Tucker kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, :45.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 5:43.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Jackson 9 run (Tucker kick), 11:08.

Bal_FG Tucker 48, 2:08.

A_12,200.

___

Bal Ind
First downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 266 339
Rushes-yards 38-110 21-112
Passing 156 227
Punt Returns 2-13 4-21
Kickoff Returns 1-23 4-103
Interceptions Ret. 1–4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-23-0 25-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Punts 6-44.7 4-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-55 4-30
Time of Possession 33:26 26:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 13-58, Dobbins 12-30, Edwards 11-23, Skura 1-0, Duvernay 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Wilkins 11-39, Harris 2-28, Taylor 6-27, Hines 2-18.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 19-23-0-170. Indianapolis, Rivers 25-43-1-227, Brissett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Boyle 4-46, Snead 4-37, M.Brown 3-38, Andrews 3-22, Edwards 2-11, Dobbins 2-5, Boykin 1-11. Indianapolis, Pascal 5-55, Pittman 4-56, Harris 4-27, Alie-Cox 3-43, Hines 2-20, Johnson 2-14, Taylor 2-7, Wilkins 2-(minus 1), Burton 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

