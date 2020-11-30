Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Barnes, Mets reach $750,000 deal ahead of tender deadline

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract on Monday, a deal reached two days ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major league seasons.

Barnes would get a $25,000 bonus for one active day on the major league roster, and he can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 25, 40 and 50.

He had a $640,000 salary last season, which became $237,037 in prorated play. He would have been eligible for arbitration this winter and can become a free agent after the 2022 season.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor