On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Bean’s 66-yard TD run sparks North Texas over Rice 27-17

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Bean accounted for two touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 27-17 victory against Rice on Saturday.

Bean broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden in the second quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-10 halftime lead. DeAndre Torrey had 102 yards rushing on 19 carries, and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for North Texas (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) midway through the fourth quarter.

Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing. Ethan Mooney made field goals from 27 and 30 yards for North Texas.

Mike Collins was 23 of 34 for 327 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rice (1-2, 1-2). He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter, and a 17-yarder to Jake Bailey with eight seconds left in the game. Trammell had six catches for 116 yards.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru