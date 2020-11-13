Bears’ Nagy hands play calls to offensive coordinator Lazor

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst.

Nagy announced the decision after practice on Friday, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make.

The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye.

It’s not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch.

“I hate to say anything is permanent, but just try to really focus on this week with the Vikings and keep it at that,” Nagy said. “Then we’ll have the bye and go from there.”

