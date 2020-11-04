On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bears place right tackle Massie on IR, Ifedi on COVID list

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 4:03 pm
1 min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Massie has started 110 of the 118 games he has played in over nine seasons with Arizona and Chicago. But he’ll miss at least the next three games after he injured his knee in the loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

He was hurt on Chicago’s first possession and replaced by Spriggs. If Ifedi can’t play, left tackle Charles Leno could be the only starting lineman available.

Center Cody Whitehair missed Sunday’s game because of a calf injury. And left guard James Daniels suffered a pectoral injury in a Week 5 win over Tampa Bay that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.



More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

