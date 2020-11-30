On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bengals rookie QB Burrow to have knee surgery this week

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:45 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

“I just know that it’s the middle of week sometime,” Taylor said without discussing any more details of the procedure.

Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.

“He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year,” said friend Sam Hubbard, a Bengals defensive end. “He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury.”

Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

He threw for 2,668 yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions in his rookie year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

