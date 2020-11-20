On Air: Agency in Focus
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

