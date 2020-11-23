Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Lancaster Bible at James Madison, Noon
UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
Drexel at Penn St., 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Fort Lauderdale at FIU, Noon
Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Oakland at Xavier, Noon
Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA
Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Chicago St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, TBA
Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Gannon at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon
Appalachian St. at SC State, TBA
NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m.
Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Montana St. at UNLV, TBA
Simpson University at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
William Jessup at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon
Stony Brook at Bryant, TBA
Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, TBA
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, TBA
St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, TBA
North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Brescia at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
