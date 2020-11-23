On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster Bible at James Madison, Noon

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Drexel at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Lauderdale at FIU, Noon

Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Xavier, Noon

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, TBA

Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Gannon at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon

Appalachian St. at SC State, TBA

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at UNLV, TBA

Simpson University at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

William Jessup at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon

Stony Brook at Bryant, TBA

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, TBA

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, TBA

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, TBA

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Brescia at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

