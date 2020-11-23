All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest University at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington at Navy, Noon

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Columbus State at Georgia, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Coker at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

North Georgia at Mercer, 1 p.m.

Bellarmine at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Piedmont at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Brewton-Parker College at Wofford, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Rhode Island vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

McNeese St. at Nebraska, Noon

Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., TBA

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Houston, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Prairie View vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Arkansas St. at Oxford, M.S., 5 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at UMKC, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Denver, 8 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida National at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Prairie View vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at SC State, TBA

Middle Georgia State at Troy, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Arkansas St. at Oxford, M.S., 5 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., TBA

Memphis vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at BYU, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle vs. Idaho at Portland, O.R., 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago St., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.