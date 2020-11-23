On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, TBA

Virginia vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 2 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida College at South Florida, 11:30 a.m.

Memphis vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2 p.m.

Lamar at Houston, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

George Washington at Navy, Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, TBA

High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford at Virginia Tech, Noon

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

Virginia vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.

Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Xavier, Noon

Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at UNLV, TBA

Seattle vs. Idaho at Portland, O.R., 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Adams State at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Southern Wesleyan at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. at Nebraska, Noon

Drexel at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, TBA

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., TBA

Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., TBA

UC Riverside at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Westmont at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru