All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northwest University at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Utah Valley at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 7 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
California Baptist at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Army vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.
George Washington at Navy, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Columbus State at Georgia, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Coker at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
ETSU vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
North Georgia at Mercer, 1 p.m.
Lander at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Piedmont at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Brewton-Parker College at Wofford, 6 p.m.
St. Andrews at VMI, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
ETSU vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Army vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.
McNeese St. at Nebraska, Noon
Lamar at Houston, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M International at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., 10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., Noon
New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Prairie View vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.
MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton at UMKC, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Colorado Christian at Denver, 8 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Florida National at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Prairie View vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Appalachian St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Middle Georgia State at Troy, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.
FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Memphis vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2 p.m.
UC Riverside at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 6:30 p.m.
Westminster (UT) at BYU, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Stephen F. Austin at Uncasville, C.T., Noon
Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Ohio vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 5 p.m.
Seattle vs. Idaho at Portland, O.R., 5 p.m.
Utah Valley at Stanford, 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon
