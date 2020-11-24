On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster Bible at James Madison, Noon

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Drexel at Penn St., 1 p.m.

Towson at Mass.-Lowell, 4:29 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 11 a.m.

George Mason vs. Northeastern at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Lauderdale at FIU, Noon

Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Xavier, Noon

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield at Providence, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Akron vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Gannon at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Ohio vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coppin St. vs. Tennessee St. at Huntington, W.V., Noon

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bradley at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chadron State vs. Nevada at Lincoln, N.E., 3 p.m.

Simpson University at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

William Jessup at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Morgan St., Noon

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Nebraska-Omaha at Estero, F.L., 5 p.m.

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Brescia at Murray St., 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coppin St. vs. Tennessee St. at Huntington, W.V., Noon

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Army helps welcome home 92-year-old Korean War veteran