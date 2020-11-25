On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, TBA

California Baptist at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwest University at Oregon St., 1 p.m.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Navy 78, George Washington 71

United States Merchant Marine Academy vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 2 p.m.

Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Mercer 79, North Georgia 48

Chattanooga 99, Lander 63

The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Furman 95, Tusculum 62

Toccoa Falls at Wofford, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at VMI, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Houston 89, Lamar 45

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

MVSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

UMKC 105, Culver-Stockton 35

Oral Roberts at Missouri, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, K.S., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

UMKC vs. Avila at Kansas City, M.O., 2 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 4 p.m.

Carver at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

San Francisco vs. Mass.-Lowell at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at BYU, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

First Round – Game 2 (loss) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon

Friday’s Games

William Jessup vs. Seattle at Portland, O.R., 3 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Arizona Christian, 6 p.m.

