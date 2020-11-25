All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Virginia 89, Towson 54

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Flagler at FIU, 7 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

William Jessup at Fresno St., 6 p.m.

VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

CCSU vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 4:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

