On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Virginia 89, Towson 54

UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

Flagler at FIU, 7 p.m.

FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

William Jessup at Fresno St., 6 p.m.

VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

CCSU vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 4:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need