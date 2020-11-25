Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
James Madison 89, Limestone 55
Drexel at Penn St., TBA
Virginia 89, Towson 54
UNC-Wilmington vs. W. Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at Elon, 7 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50
W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
Flagler at FIU, 7 p.m.
FAU at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas of the Permian Basin at UTEP, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.
Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.
Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA
Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.
Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Toledo at Xavier, Noon
Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61
NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon
NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon
NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. N. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
Bradley at Xavier, Noon
Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.
Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48
William Jessup at Fresno St., 6 p.m.
VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
Fairleigh Dickinson at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.
Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
CCSU vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 4:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66
North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.
