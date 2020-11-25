On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54

UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Mass.-Lowell at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CCSU vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida 94, Florida College 84

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

Houston 89, Lamar 45

Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Friday’s Games

Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Navy 78, George Washington 71

Rhode Island at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

Virginia 89, Towson 54

Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA

Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.

Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

Oakwood University at North Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

Adams State at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Bethesda at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA

Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Pacific, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Westmont at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

Bethesda at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

