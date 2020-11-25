Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54
UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Mass.-Lowell at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
CCSU vs. Maine at Uncasville, C.T., 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Florida 94, Florida College 84
Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
Houston 89, Lamar 45
Sam Houston St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy 78, George Washington 71
Rhode Island at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
VCU vs. Utah St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
Virginia 89, Towson 54
Evansville at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA
Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA
Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Carver at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
North Florida vs. E. Kentucky at Raleigh, N.C., 5:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.
Oakwood University at North Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Oklahoma St. at Texas-Arlington, 4 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at TCU, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
UMBC at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
CCSU at UConn, 8 p.m.
Villanova vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Marquette, 10 p.m.
Bradley at Xavier, Noon
La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Xavier, Noon
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Adams State at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Bethesda at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72
High Point at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA
Charleston Southern at NC State, 8 p.m.
Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon
E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA
UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.
Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55
Drexel at Penn St., TBA
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
NC Central at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Liberty vs. Purdue at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon
Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC Riverside at Pacific, 5 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 6:30 p.m.
Westmont at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Nicholls vs. UC Davis at Santa Clara, C.A., 10 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
Bethesda at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
