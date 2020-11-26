On Air: What's Working in Washington
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 10:06 am
7 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMBC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54

Georgetown 70, UMBC 62

Mass.-Lowell 76, San Francisco 68

Friday’s Games

Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

UMBC at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida 94, Florida College 84

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

Houston 89, Lamar 45

SMU 97, Sam Houston St. 67

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Friday’s Games

Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, TBA

East Carolina vs. Belmont Abbey at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. South Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 7:30 p.m.

Temple vs. Virginia Tech at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Navy 78, George Washington 71

Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88

Davidson 82, High Point 73

Saint Louis 89, SIU-Edwardsville 52

VCU 85, Utah St. 69

Thursday’s Games

La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Queens University of Charlotte vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

VCU vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Rhode Island at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

George Mason vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. South Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Clemson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

Virginia 89, Towson 54

Louisville 79, Evansville 44

Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51

North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Pittsburgh 70

Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA

NC State 95, Charleston Southern 61

Clemson 53, Mississippi St. 42

Georgia St. 123, Georgia Tech 120, 4OT

Villanova 76, Boston College 67

Thursday’s Games

Boston College vs. Rhode Island at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Clemson at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Duke, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Temple vs. Virginia Tech at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40

E. Kentucky 80, North Florida 67

Purdue 77, Liberty 64

North Alabama 98, Oakwood University 74

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Florida A&M 56

Jacksonville 99, Coastal Georgia 57

Thursday’s Games

Liberty vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina vs. Liberty at Kansas City, M.O., 4 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Lipscomb vs. Lamar at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68

West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71

Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58

UTSA at Oklahoma, TBA

TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45

Texas 91, Rio Grande 55

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VCU vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at UCF, TBA

Tulsa vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Georgetown 70, UMBC 62

Butler 66, W. Michigan 62

St. John’s 76, St. Peter’s 75

UConn 102, CCSU 75

Villanova 76, Boston College 67

Marquette 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Clara 62, Idaho St. 49

Loyola Marymount 85, S. Utah 83

E. Washington at Oregon, TBA

Weber St. 88, Adams State 60

Montana St. 91, UNLV 78

Sacramento St. 101, Bethesda 57

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie State, 4 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

Montana at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62

Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72

Davidson 82, High Point 73

Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA

NC State 95, Charleston Southern 61

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.

Radford vs. Norfolk St. at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Purdue 77, Liberty 64

Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67

Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69

Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63

Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59

Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Clemson at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Nebraska, Noon

VMI at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pacific 66, UC Riverside 60

Pepperdine 86, UC Irvine 72

CS Northridge 97, Westmont 79

Nicholls 101, UC Davis 93

Friday’s Games

UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

Bethesda at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

