All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
New Hampshire 93, Keene State 54
Georgetown 70, UMBC 62
Mass.-Lowell 76, San Francisco 68
Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
UMBC at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Florida 94, Florida College 84
Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
Houston 89, Lamar 45
SMU 97, Sam Houston St. 67
W. Kentucky vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, TBA
East Carolina vs. Belmont Abbey at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. South Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 7:30 p.m.
Temple vs. Virginia Tech at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy 78, George Washington 71
Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88
Davidson 82, High Point 73
Saint Louis 89, SIU-Edwardsville 52
VCU 85, Utah St. 69
La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Queens University of Charlotte vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.
VCU vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Boston College vs. Rhode Island at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.
LSU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
George Mason vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. South Florida at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
Virginia 89, Towson 54
Louisville 79, Evansville 44
Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51
North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Pittsburgh 70
Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA
NC State 95, Charleston Southern 61
Clemson 53, Mississippi St. 42
Georgia St. 123, Georgia Tech 120, 4OT
Villanova 76, Boston College 67
Boston College vs. Rhode Island at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
Purdue vs. Clemson at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA
Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.
Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Drexel at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Duke, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Temple vs. Virginia Tech at Uncasville, C.T., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kennesaw St. 87, Carver 40
E. Kentucky 80, North Florida 67
Purdue 77, Liberty 64
North Alabama 98, Oakwood University 74
Florida Gulf Coast 65, Florida A&M 56
Jacksonville 99, Coastal Georgia 57
Liberty vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.
North Florida at NC State, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Liberty at Kansas City, M.O., 4 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Lipscomb vs. Lamar at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68
West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71
Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58
UTSA at Oklahoma, TBA
TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45
Texas 91, Rio Grande 55
Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VCU vs. West Virginia at Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, TBA
Tulsa vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
Georgetown 70, UMBC 62
Butler 66, W. Michigan 62
St. John’s 76, St. Peter’s 75
UConn 102, CCSU 75
Villanova 76, Boston College 67
Marquette 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
Bradley at Xavier, Noon
La Salle at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
Toledo at Xavier, Noon
Seton Hall at Louisville, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UConn, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Santa Clara 62, Idaho St. 49
Loyola Marymount 85, S. Utah 83
E. Washington at Oregon, TBA
Weber St. 88, Adams State 60
Montana St. 91, UNLV 78
Sacramento St. 101, Bethesda 57
SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie State, 4 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
Montana at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Virginia Tech 77, Radford 62
Southern Wesleyan 82, SC-Upstate 72
Davidson 82, High Point 73
Gardner-Webb at Duke, TBA
NC State 95, Charleston Southern 61
Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon
E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., TBA
UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.
Longwood at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.
Radford vs. Norfolk St. at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55
Drexel at Penn St., TBA
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
Iowa 97, NC Central 67
Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82
Purdue 77, Liberty 64
Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67
Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69
Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63
Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59
Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67
Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon
Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Purdue vs. Clemson at Melbourne, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Nebraska, Noon
VMI at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Pacific 66, UC Riverside 60
Pepperdine 86, UC Irvine 72
CS Northridge 97, Westmont 79
Nicholls 101, UC Davis 93
UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
Bethesda at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
