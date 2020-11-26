All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Virginia 89, Towson 54

W. Carolina 98, UNC-Wilmington 76

North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60

Elon 82, NC Wesleyan 52

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Limestone at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Drexel at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87

FIU 85, Flagler 81

South Alabama 68, FAU 66

UTEP 100, Texas of the Permian Basin 81

UTSA at Oklahoma, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mobile vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Rice at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at UAB, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rio Grande, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73

Fort Wayne 67, SE Louisiana 63, OT

Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69

Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61

Thursday’s Games

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Trinity International at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

St. John’s 76, St. Peter’s 75

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Ohio 84, Chicago St. 61

Butler 66, W. Michigan 62

Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67

N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Bowling Green, Noon

Alcorn St. at Kent St., TBA

W. Michigan at Trine, 2 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Florida A&M 56

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Bowling Green, Noon

Coppin St. at Duke, 2 p.m.

Bowie State at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

George Mason vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.

Radford vs. Norfolk St. at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Louisville 79, Evansville 44

W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

N. Iowa vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ecclesia at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

Fresno St. 87, William Jessup 47

VCU 85, Utah St. 69

Montana St. 91, UNLV 78

San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Wyoming, TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Pittsburgh 70

Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63

UConn 102, CCSU 75

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, M.D., 3 p.m.

UMBC at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

E. Kentucky 80, North Florida 67

Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45

Saint Louis 89, SIU-Edwardsville 52

Alabama 81, Jacksonville St. 57

Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59

Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UT Martin, TBA

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy vs. SIU-Edwardsville at St. Louis, M.O., 8:30 p.m.

