On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison 89, Limestone 55

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Drexel at Penn St., TBA

Virginia 89, Towson 54

W. Carolina 98, UNC-Wilmington 76

North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60

Elon 82, NC Wesleyan 52

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

        Read more Sports News news.

UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Limestone at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Drexel at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FAU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marshall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rice 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UAB 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTEP 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87

FIU 85, Flagler 81

South Alabama 68, FAU 66

UTEP 100, Texas of the Permian Basin 81

UTSA at Oklahoma, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mobile vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Rice at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at UAB, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rio Grande, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 101, Oakland 49

Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA

N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73

Fort Wayne 67, SE Louisiana 63, OT

Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69

Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61

Thursday’s Games

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Trinity International at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 97, Fairfield 56

Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

St. John’s 76, St. Peter’s 75

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Toledo 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Ohio 84, Chicago St. 61

Butler 66, W. Michigan 62

Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67

N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Xavier, Noon

Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Bowling Green, Noon

Alcorn St. at Kent St., TBA

W. Michigan at Trine, 2 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC A&T 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC Central 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Florida A&M 56

Thursday’s Games

Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon

NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at Bowling Green, Noon

Coppin St. at Duke, 2 p.m.

Bowie State at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

George Mason vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.

Radford vs. Norfolk St. at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drake 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, Kansas St. 70

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Bradley 61, Toledo 59

Louisville 79, Evansville 44

W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87

Thursday’s Games

Bradley at Xavier, Noon

N. Iowa vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ecclesia at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boise St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nevada 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

Fresno St. 87, William Jessup 47

VCU 85, Utah St. 69

Montana St. 91, UNLV 78

San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58

Thursday’s Games

Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Wyoming, TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55

Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Pittsburgh 70

Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63

UConn 102, CCSU 75

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, M.D., 3 p.m.

UMBC at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

E. Kentucky 80, North Florida 67

Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45

Saint Louis 89, SIU-Edwardsville 52

Alabama 81, Jacksonville St. 57

Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59

Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UT Martin, TBA

Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy vs. SIU-Edwardsville at St. Louis, M.O., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need