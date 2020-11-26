Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
James Madison 89, Limestone 55
Drexel at Penn St., TBA
Virginia 89, Towson 54
W. Carolina 98, UNC-Wilmington 76
North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60
Elon 82, NC Wesleyan 52
San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at UNC-Asheville, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
Limestone at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Drexel at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50
W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87
FIU 85, Flagler 81
South Alabama 68, FAU 66
UTEP 100, Texas of the Permian Basin 81
UTSA at Oklahoma, TBA
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Memphis at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.
Flagler at FIU, 2 p.m.
Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Texas of the Permian Basin at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Mobile vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake vs. Rice at San Antonio, T.X., 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at UAB, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Rio Grande, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Xavier 101, Oakland 49
Point Park at Robert Morris, TBA
N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73
Fort Wayne 67, SE Louisiana 63, OT
Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69
Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61
Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Trinity International at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Providence 97, Fairfield 56
Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
St. John’s 76, St. Peter’s 75
St. Peter’s vs. La Salle at Queens, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82
Ohio 84, Chicago St. 61
Butler 66, W. Michigan 62
Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67
N. Kentucky 74, Ball St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 65, N. Illinois 61
NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.
Toledo vs. Oakland at Cincinnati, O.H., 3 p.m.
Toledo at Xavier, Noon
Ohio at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 7 p.m.
SC State at Bowling Green, Noon
Alcorn St. at Kent St., TBA
W. Michigan at Trine, 2 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61
Iowa 97, NC Central 67
Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51
Florida Gulf Coast 65, Florida A&M 56
Longwood vs. Delaware St. at Winston-Salem, N.C., Noon
NC A&T vs. Ohio at Champaign, I.L., 3 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, Noon
NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.
SC State at Bowling Green, Noon
Coppin St. at Duke, 2 p.m.
Bowie State at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
George Mason vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.
Radford vs. Norfolk St. at Harrisonburg, V.A., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake 80, Kansas St. 70
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
Bradley 61, Toledo 59
Louisville 79, Evansville 44
W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87
Bradley at Xavier, Noon
N. Iowa vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.
Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.
Oakland at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Evangel at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Ecclesia at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48
Fresno St. 87, William Jessup 47
VCU 85, Utah St. 69
Montana St. 91, UNLV 78
San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58
Nevada at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Utah St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Houston, 3 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
MVSU at Wyoming, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Mount St. Mary’s 62, Morgan St. 55
Quinnipiac 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Pittsburgh 70
Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63
UConn 102, CCSU 75
Bryant at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, M.D., 3 p.m.
UMBC at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66
E. Kentucky 80, North Florida 67
Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45
Saint Louis 89, SIU-Edwardsville 52
Alabama 81, Jacksonville St. 57
Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59
Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67
Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. FAU at Mobile, A.L., 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky vs. Charleston Southern at Raleigh, N.C., 2 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at Washington, D.C., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. N. Colorado at Kansas City, M.O., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Richmond at Lexington, K.Y., 9 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UT Martin, TBA
Kentucky Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy vs. SIU-Edwardsville at St. Louis, M.O., 8:30 p.m.
Comments