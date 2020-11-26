All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88

Oregon St. 71, California 63

Colorado 84, South Dakota 61

E. Washington at Oregon, TBA

Southern Cal 95, California Baptist 87, OT

San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58

Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52

Thursday’s Games

Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 6 p.m.

Villanova vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwest University at Oregon St., 1 p.m.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Army 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Navy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Navy 78, George Washington 71

Army 93, United States Merchant Marine Academy 32

Friday’s Games

Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, M.D., 3 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 LSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Missouri 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45

Missouri 91, Oral Roberts 64

Arkansas 142, MVSU 62

Alabama 81, Jacksonville St. 57

Clemson 53, Mississippi St. 42

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Liberty at Kansas City, M.O., 4 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Furman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mercer 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Samford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VMI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wofford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Mercer 79, North Georgia 48

Chattanooga 99, Lander 63

The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64

W. Carolina 98, UNC-Wilmington 76

Furman 95, Tusculum 62

Wofford 88, Toccoa Falls 49

VMI 90, St. Andrews 63

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.

Carver at Wofford, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.

VMI at Penn St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47

Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55

Houston 89, Lamar 45

Fort Wayne 67, SE Louisiana 63, OT

Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58

SMU 97, Sam Houston St. 67

TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45

Texas A&M-CC 64, Texas A&M International 53

Nicholls 101, UC Davis 93

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.

Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at UAB, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Northwestern St. at Ruston, L.A., 4 p.m.

Lipscomb vs. Lamar at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50

Arkansas 142, MVSU 62

Grand Canyon 69, Grambling St. 53

Marquette 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Kent St., TBA

MVSU at Wyoming, TBA

Texas Southern at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Denver 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67

Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66

Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48

UMKC 105, Culver-Stockton 35

Missouri 91, Oral Roberts 64

West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71

Colorado 84, South Dakota 61

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

Utah St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMKC vs. Avila at Kansas City, M.O., 2 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.

N. Dakota St. at Nebraska, Noon

Regis University at Denver, 3 p.m.

Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas State 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Troy 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UALR 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61

Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68

South Alabama 68, FAU 66

Texas State 98, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59

Georgia St. 123, Georgia Tech 120, 4OT

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 4 p.m.

Carver at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

NC Wesleyan at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Northwestern St. at Ruston, L.A., 4 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct BYU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 San Francisco 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

Mass.-Lowell 76, San Francisco 68

Pacific 66, UC Riverside 60

Pepperdine 86, UC Irvine 72

Santa Clara 62, Idaho St. 49

BYU 108, Westminster (UT) 59

Loyola Marymount 85, S. Utah 83

Seattle 84, Portland 72

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.

New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

William Jessup at Portland, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio 84, Chicago St. 61

Texas 91, Rio Grande 55

Grand Canyon 69, Grambling St. 53

Southern Cal 95, California Baptist 87, OT

Seattle 84, Portland 72

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon

Friday’s Games

William Jessup vs. Seattle at Portland, O.R., 3 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Arizona Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Rio Grande, 4 p.m.

Park University Gilbert at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU, 9 p.m.

