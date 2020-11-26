Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88
Oregon St. 71, California 63
Colorado 84, South Dakota 61
E. Washington at Oregon, TBA
Southern Cal 95, California Baptist 87, OT
San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58
Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52
Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, O.R., 6 p.m.
Villanova vs. Arizona St. at Uncasville, C.T., 9:30 p.m.
Northwest University at Oregon St., 1 p.m.
UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy 78, George Washington 71
Army 93, United States Merchant Marine Academy 32
Navy at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Navy vs. Mount St. Mary’s at College Park, M.D., 3 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Army at Uncasville, C.T., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45
Missouri 91, Oral Roberts 64
Arkansas 142, MVSU 62
Alabama 81, Jacksonville St. 57
Clemson 53, Mississippi St. 42
Saint Joseph’s vs. Auburn at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Mississippi St. at Melbourne, F.L., 6 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. LSU at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
LSU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Liberty at Kansas City, M.O., 4 p.m.
North Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47
Mercer 79, North Georgia 48
Chattanooga 99, Lander 63
The Citadel 89, Piedmont 64
W. Carolina 98, UNC-Wilmington 76
Furman 95, Tusculum 62
Wofford 88, Toccoa Falls 49
VMI 90, St. Andrews 63
Austin Peay vs. ETSU at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
ETSU vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.
Carver at Wofford, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.
VMI at Penn St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Abilene Christian 70, ETSU 47
Nebraska 102, McNeese St. 55
Houston 89, Lamar 45
Fort Wayne 67, SE Louisiana 63, OT
Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58
SMU 97, Sam Houston St. 67
TCU 69, Houston Baptist 45
Texas A&M-CC 64, Texas A&M International 53
Nicholls 101, UC Davis 93
New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Austin Peay at Estero, F.L., 2 p.m.
Rice at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Idaho St. at Santa Clara, C.A., 7 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at UAB, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington vs. Northwestern St. at Ruston, L.A., 4 p.m.
Lipscomb vs. Lamar at New Orleans, L.A., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UALR 71, Prairie View 66
UAB 99, Alcorn St. 50
Arkansas 142, MVSU 62
Grand Canyon 69, Grambling St. 53
Marquette 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52
MVSU at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Evansville vs. Prairie View at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Kent St., TBA
MVSU at Wyoming, TBA
Texas Southern at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 81, North Dakota 67
Austin Peay 72, Nebraska-Omaha 66
Nevada 62, N. Dakota St. 48
UMKC 105, Culver-Stockton 35
Missouri 91, Oral Roberts 64
West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71
Colorado 84, South Dakota 61
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Middle Tennessee at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
Utah St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
UMKC vs. Avila at Kansas City, M.O., 2 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Drake at Manhattan, K.S., 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Abilene Christian at Estero, F.L., 11 a.m.
N. Dakota St. at Nebraska, Noon
Regis University at Denver, 3 p.m.
Rogers State at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Georgia Southern 97, Florida National 65
UALR 71, Prairie View 66
Appalachian St. 81, SC State 61
Oklahoma St. 75, Texas-Arlington 68
South Alabama 68, FAU 66
Texas State 98, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59
Georgia St. 123, Georgia Tech 120, 4OT
W. Carolina vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 4 p.m.
Carver at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. Troy at Asheville, N.C., 1 p.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington vs. Northwestern St. at Ruston, L.A., 4 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
UALR vs. W. Kentucky at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Memphis 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56
Mass.-Lowell 76, San Francisco 68
Pacific 66, UC Riverside 60
Pepperdine 86, UC Irvine 72
Santa Clara 62, Idaho St. 49
BYU 108, Westminster (UT) 59
Loyola Marymount 85, S. Utah 83
Seattle 84, Portland 72
Gonzaga vs. Kansas at Fort Myers, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Towson at Uncasville, C.T., 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Sioux Falls, S.D., 5 p.m.
New Orleans at BYU, 9 p.m.
Auburn vs. Gonzaga at Fort Myers, F.L., 11 a.m.
Virginia vs. San Francisco at Uncasville, C.T., 11:30 a.m.
UCLA vs. Pepperdine at San Diego, C.A., 3 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Santa Clara at Santa Clara, C.A., 4 p.m.
Fresno St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
William Jessup at Portland, 3 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley at BYU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Ohio 84, Chicago St. 61
Texas 91, Rio Grande 55
Grand Canyon 69, Grambling St. 53
Southern Cal 95, California Baptist 87, OT
Seattle 84, Portland 72
Chicago St. at Illinois, Noon
William Jessup vs. Seattle at Portland, O.R., 3 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Chicago St. at Champaign, I.L., 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Arizona Christian, 6 p.m.
UTSA at Rio Grande, 4 p.m.
Park University Gilbert at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at BYU, 9 p.m.
Comments