All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
James Madison 67, Radford 59
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Louisiana Tech 91, Northwestern St. 77
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Wright St., TBA
William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT
Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA
Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Wright St., TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Iona at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.
Iona vs. Buffalo at Uncasville, C.T., 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA
Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Iona vs. Buffalo at Uncasville, C.T., 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Georgia 85, Florida A&M 75
Lincoln (PA) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.
SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Judson at Bradley, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Boise St. 86, Sam Houston St. 55
Seattle 63, Air Force 45
North Carolina vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA
Texas Southern at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, TBA
San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Fairleigh Dickinson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA
Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Morehead St. 69, Arkansas St. 61
Murray St. 173, Greenville 95
Jacksonville St. 77, South Alabama 73
E. Illinois at Butler, TBA
Mobile vs. Jacksonville St. at Mobile, A.L., 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
