By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 4:29 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

James Madison 67, Radford 59

Monday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at UMBC, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 91, Northwestern St. 77

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

William Carey at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Wright St., TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Iona at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook vs. St. Peter’s at Jersey City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Iona vs. Buffalo at Uncasville, C.T., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac at Uncasville, C.T., 5:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Buffalo 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kent St., TBA

Defiance at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at FIU, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Iona vs. Buffalo at Uncasville, C.T., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia 85, Florida A&M 75

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln (PA) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle at Howard, 4 p.m.

SC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Valparaiso at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Judson at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nevada 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 86, Sam Houston St. 55

Seattle 63, Air Force 45

Monday’s Games

North Carolina vs. UNLV at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., TBA

Texas Southern at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bryant 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Monday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at NJIT, TBA

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Murray St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Morehead St. 69, Arkansas St. 61

Murray St. 173, Greenville 95

Jacksonville St. 77, South Alabama 73

E. Illinois at Butler, TBA

Monday’s Games

Mobile vs. Jacksonville St. at Mobile, A.L., 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 5:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

