By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 4:27 pm
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. 100, Houston Baptist 77

Baylor 86, Washington 52

Monday’s Games

Nicholls at California, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Tuesday’s Games

Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
LSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 69, Tulsa 58

Richmond 76, Kentucky 64

Georgia 85, Florida A&M 75

Texas A&M 82, New Orleans 53

Monday’s Games

Auburn at UCF, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
VMI 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Samford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M 78, Samford 76

Winthrop vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., TBA

Monday’s Games

W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58

Georgia St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 86, Sam Houston St. 55

Incarnate Word 84, Our Lady of the Lake 71

Louisiana Tech 91, Northwestern St. 77

Texas A&M 82, New Orleans 53

Arizona St. 100, Houston Baptist 77

Monday’s Games

Nicholls at California, 7:30 p.m.

Bacone at McNeese St., TBA

SE Louisiana at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

Alabama A&M 78, Samford 76

Louisville 86, Prairie View 64

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Denver 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 69, N. Dakota St. 58

Monday’s Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, TBA

North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas State 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Morehead St. 69, Arkansas St. 61

Jacksonville St. 77, South Alabama 73

Monday’s Games

UALR at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Andrews at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Emmanuel (GA) at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.

Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Pacific 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Portland 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Francisco 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 74, Northwest University 69

Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71

Monday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 63, Air Force 45

New Mexico St. 83, Arizona Christian 77

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

