Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Arizona St. 100, Houston Baptist 77
Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.
Baylor 86, Washington 52
Nicholls at California, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Navy at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
South Carolina 69, Tulsa 58
Richmond 76, Kentucky 64
Georgia 85, Florida A&M 75
Texas A&M 82, New Orleans 53
Auburn at UCF, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 8 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Texas State at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Stanford vs. Alabama at Asheville, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Vanderbilt at Uncasville, C.T., 5 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Kansas at Chicago, I.L., 9:30 p.m.
Missouri vs. Boston College at Uncasville, C.T., 12:30 p.m.
Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Missouri vs. Oregon at Omaha, N.E., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Alabama A&M 78, Samford 76
Winthrop vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., TBA
W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58
Georgia St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Duquesne at Louisville, K.Y., 1 p.m.
Southern Wesleyan at Furman, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Boise St. 86, Sam Houston St. 55
Incarnate Word 84, Our Lady of the Lake 71
Louisiana Tech 91, Northwestern St. 77
Texas A&M 82, New Orleans 53
Arizona St. 100, Houston Baptist 77
Nicholls at California, 7:30 p.m.
Bacone at McNeese St., TBA
SE Louisiana at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SMU, 8 p.m.
Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Dallas Christian at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SMU, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Wyoming, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Iowa St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63
Alabama A&M 78, Samford 76
Louisville 86, Prairie View 64
Texas Southern at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Prairie View vs. UNC-Greensboro at Louisville, K.Y., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Creighton 69, N. Dakota St. 58
UMKC at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 5 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, TBA
North Dakota at Dixie State, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Morehead St. 69, Arkansas St. 61
Jacksonville St. 77, South Alabama 73
UALR at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
Bowling Green at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
St. Andrews at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Emmanuel (GA) at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. UALR at Louisville, K.Y., 4 p.m.
Troy at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Portland 74, Northwest University 69
Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71
Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pacific at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. BYU at Uncasville, C.T., 2:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Pacific, 5 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Nevada, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Seattle 63, Air Force 45
New Mexico St. 83, Arizona Christian 77
CS Northridge at Seattle, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Westminster (UT) at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments